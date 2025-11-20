Agriculture Minister says investors around the world are preparing to invest in SVG

There are many investors across the world who are preparing to invest in developmental projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar made this statement during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio yesterday.

Minister Caesar said the Government has attracted significant investments in the country across many sectors and the country is expected to see more investments for the holistic development of the Vincentian people.

He said there will be many opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country.

