Medical Doctor alerts Vincentians about the dangers of high blood pressure in relation to heart disease
Medical Practitioner in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ariel Gibson, is urging Vincentians to monitor their blood pressure regularly, warning that high blood pressure is a leading risk factor for heart disease.
Speaking on local radio, Dr. Gibson stressed that the condition often shows no symptoms, yet can lead to serious health complications if left unchecked, making routine monitoring essential for early detection and prevention.
You must be logged in to post a comment.