As election campaigning continues throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to Vincentians to ensure that they follow the relevant health safety guidelines.

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John-Trent said it is important that Vincentians strike a balance and ensure they remain in optimal health, while campaigning for the Political party of their choice.

John-Trent said people should pay close attention to viral infections which may be circulating to ensure they do not get sick.

John-Trent said people can get caught up with the excitement of campaigning and forget to take essential medications and this can have adverse negative effects on their health and life.

