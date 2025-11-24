Marriaqua Civic Centre to serve as emergency shelter and modern community hub

The Marriaqua Civic Centre at Hopewell has been constructed to the highest standards, to be able to withstand the defeats of climate change.

This statement was made by Parliamentary Representative for the Marriaqua Constituency, St. Clair Prince during the ceremony which was held this past week, for the official opening of the Centre.

Prince said the Marriaqua Civic Centre is a climate resilient facility which will also be used as an Emergency Shelter in times of Disaster.

He said the Centre is a symbol of the Government’s vision to continue the modernization and transform of the Marriaqua constituency.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related