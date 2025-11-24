CARICOM deploys Ten member Team Election Observer Team to SVG

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has mounted a ten-member CARICOM Election Observation Mission (CEOM) to observe the General Elections here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines scheduled for November 27th, 2025.

The Mission was deployed in response to an invitation extended by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in a letter dated October 2nd, 2025.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission will be in the country for the period November 20th to 29th, 2025.

The Mission comprises senior electoral and other officials from seven CARICOM Member States, as well as three members of the CARICOM Secretariat, who will provide administrative and logistical support.

The CEOM is headed by the Chief of Mission, Sase R. Gunraj, Commissioner of the Guyana Elections Commission.

To date, the CEOM has met with the Chairman of the New Democratic Party (NDP), Daniel Cummings representing Dr. Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition and of the NDP, and Dr. Doris Frederick, Leader of the National Liberation Movement (NLM).

The CEOM have also met with representatives of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union, the Voice of the Disabled, and the media.

In the coming days, the CEOM is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister and Leader of the Unity Labour Party (ULP), Dr. Ralph Gonsalves,

Supervisor of Elections Dora James and Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams

The team will also engage with other political actors and civil society institutions. These engagements are expected to provide the CEOM with a first-hand account of the pre-election atmosphere and assess the level of preparedness for the holding of the elections.

The role of the CEOM Observers on Election Day is to observe the electoral process, including preparations for the start of the poll, the casting of votes, the closure of the polling stations, the counting of the ballots, and the declaration of results.

The CEOM will also assess the immediate post-election atmosphere.

Following the conclusion of the Election Day activities on November 27TH, and prior to the departure of the CEOM on November 29th, a Preliminary Statement will be issued, outlining the Mission’s initial assessment of the electoral process.

A detailed Final Report providing a summary of the Mission’s comprehensive findings and recommendations will subsequently be prepared

