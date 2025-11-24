Supervisor of Elections issues reminder employers of legal duty to allow employees time to vote on November 27th

Supervisor of Elections, Dora James is reminding employers that it is illegal for them to refuse to allow their employees time off to vote in the upcoming General Elections on November 27th

James said every Vincentian who is eligible to vote in the election, must be allowed to do so.

She said employers who are not Vincentians might not know the laws of the land and she reminded them that it is the right of every Vincentian who is of legal age and reflected on the Voters’ List to be allowed to vote in the country’s election.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related