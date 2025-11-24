Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government’s construction of the Argyle International Airport continues to bring tremendous overseas investors and investment benefits for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement during a recent ceremony which was held, for the Grand Opening of the Garifuna C.I.P Lounge at the Argyle International Airport.

The Prime Minister said the Argyle International Airport was constructed at a cost of seven hundred and fifty million dollars and the closing accounts are at the Commerce and Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), for anyone who is interested, to view them.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said currently the country has one hundred and sixty million dollars remaining to pay to friendly countries that assisted with the finances to construct the airport.

He said investments continue to come into the country that outweigh the cost of constructing the Argyle International Airport, and these are positive developments.

