The Unity Labour Party believes in the nation’s youths and will continue to put policies in place, to ensure jobs, growth and wealth creation for the country’s young people.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this statement during last evening’s Youth Rally held to launch the Unity Labour Party’s Youth Manifesto.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Youth Manifesto highlights projects and programmes which will ensure guaranteed prosperity for the nation’s youths across all sectors.

