Minister Peters highlights ULP’s focus on the young people at Youth Rally

Minister of National Mobilization and Social Development, Keisal Peters has reminded the nation’s youths that they are the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She made this statement during last evening’s Youth Rally which was held to launch the Unity Labour Party’s Youth Manifesto.

Peters said the Unity Labour Party believes in the nation’s youths and will continue to put young people in important positions to lead the nation’s development.

Peters said the Unity Labour Party continues to make the nation’s young people a priority and ensure their voices are heard on all matters.

