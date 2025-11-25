Traffic department head recommends re-introduction of traffic lights in SVG

Head of the Traffic Department, Superintended of Police, Parnel Browne is recommending that traffic lights be re-introduced in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

SOP Browne raised the issue while delivering remarks at the Safe Driver 784 Road Safety Seminar at the UWI Open Campus Lecture Hall.

Browne said this will be essential if St. Vincent and the Grenadines attains a first world nation status.

Superintendent Browne also addressed the important role of technology in modernizing the traffic management system

Like this: Like Loading...

Related