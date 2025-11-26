Government provides fiscal incentives to facilitate rebuilding of Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yatch Club

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government has given the project for the rebuilding of Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yacht Club a number of concessions, to ensure that this important Tourist attraction can reopen.

He made this disclosure during the recent signing ceremony of the Investment agreement for the rebuilding of Palm Island Resorts and Anchorage Yacht Club, which were severely damaged by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The project amounts to 100-million U.S dollars and the agreement was signed at Cabinet Room by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and a representative from Palm Islands Resorts, Zachary Bayman.

The Prime Minister said the Government is doing its part to facilitate the redevelopment of the project.

The Prime Minister said the concessions are important to get the project up and running again, to provide jobs for Vincentians.

