The nation has been on a journey of development since 2001 and there is a lot more growth to take place.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. Speaking at a ULP Rally held at the Arnos Vale Playing Field last evening, the Prime Minister and party Leader asserted that the country has grown significantly in all aspects over the past twenty years, despite the many challenges faced.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government has a vision that will continue to lift St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ensure that this country becomes a first world country.

He said this will ensure prosperity for future generations of Vincentians.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related