Vincentian women urged to take advantage of free HPV testing in the fight against Cervical Cancer

Family Nurse Practitioner in the Ministry of Health, Theckla Jack, is encouraging Vincentian women to take advantage of free HPV testing now available across four pilot health districts.

Speaking on NBC Radio, she outlined the districts and the communities served under the programme, noting that the initiative forms part of the Ministry’s wider effort to eliminate cervical cancer.

Jack urged all eligible women to visit the designated clinics and get tested.

Jack also highlighted that women between the ages of 30 and 59 remain at the highest risk for developing cervical cancer, explaining that many in this group may have lingering HPV infections that were not naturally cleared from their bodies.

She stressed that early testing is vital to detecting and treating precancerous changes.

