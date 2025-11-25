SVG Red Cross joins global Sixteen Days of Activism campaign

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross is joining the global Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign from today, 25 November to 10 December 2025, under the theme: “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.”

According to a news release, the campaign highlights the urgent need to address the rise of online harassment, abuse, and exploitation, which can lead to psychological trauma, reputational harm, and even threats to physical safety.

Locally, the Red Cross will partner with community and international organizations to promote safer digital spaces through initiatives such as daily sharing of fun facts, hand-painting activities, video competitions, lectures at learning institutions, and volunteer recognition awards.

The campaign calls on government, civil society, tech companies, and communities to strengthen laws, hold platforms accountable, promote digital literacy, support survivors, and challenge harmful norms that normalize online abuse.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related