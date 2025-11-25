Political Parties reminded to limit representatives present at final vote recount
Supervisor of Elections Dora James is reminding political parties that only two authorized representatives are permitted to attend the recount of votes, as required by law.
Speaking on NBC radio recently, the election supervisor said that the Electoral Office has seen a growing tendency for additional people to show up during recounts, and she is urging parties to ensure that only those who were officially present before, return for the process.
