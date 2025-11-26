Government planning to further enhance the nation’s finishing industry

The Government is planning further enhancements of the nation’s fishing industry, which will benefit even more Vincentians.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar said fish landing sites across the country will be improved, as the Ministry continues to work with fisherfolk.

The Minister also appealed to fishers to take advantage of the opportunities being provided by the Government through the Fleet Expansion programme, to increase and improve their catch, while increasing their benefits from the industry.

