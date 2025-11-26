SVG Red Cross issues reminder about digital violence leading up to General Elections

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Communications Director, Kathy Badenock, is noting that digital violence has become increasingly visible across local online spaces and she has urged Vincentians to unite against all forms of abuse; especially as the nation heads into the November 27 General Election.

Her remarks came as the Red Cross launched its participation in the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, running from November 25 to December 10under the theme “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.”

Badenock said rising levels of online harassment, abuse, and exploitation pose serious risks, including psychological harm, reputational damage, and even threats to physical safety.

Locally, the Red Cross will host a series of activities, including digital awareness content, hand-painting projects, video competitions, school lectures, and volunteer recognition events.

Badenock stressed that after the election, Vincentians will still have to work together to continue to build the country, and urged citizens to ensure the electoral process and its results remain as peaceful and violence-free as possible.

