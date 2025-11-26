Electoral Office appeals to Voters to follow official guidelines on election day

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electoral Office is appealing to voters to follow the official guidelines that have been laid out to govern what is expected of them at the Polling Stations, this Thursday November 27th, Election Day.

Supervisor of Elections, Dora James, said it is important for voters to work together to ensure an incident-free election day.

James said voters must realize that the rules of Election Day begin when voters come within one hundred yards of any Polling Station, and she reminded voters not to wear party colours to the polls.

She also reminded voters that the presiding officer is in charge at the polling stations and she encouraged the voters to work together and listen to the advice given by polling station staff.

