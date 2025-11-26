Electoral Office Reminds voters that proxy voting is not permitted in SVG

The public has been reminded that proxy voting is not permitted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and all eligible voters, including those who are blind or living with disabilities are being urged to make arrangements to visit the polls on Election Day, November 27th.

This reminder was issued by Supervisor of Elections Dora James while speaking on NBC Radio’s Police on the Beat Programme on Monday night.

James stressed that every voter must be physically present to cast a ballot, noting that assistance will be provided at polling stations for those who need help.

She added that while the Electoral Office does not provide transportation for disabled voters, it is customary for political parties and community groups to offer support to ensure their supporters get to the polls.

