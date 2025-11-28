Newly Elected Prime Minister to be sworn in as this country’s fifth prime minister

Prime Minister Designate, Dr. Godwin Friday will be sworn in as this country’s fifth Prime Minister this afternoon at Government House.

The swearing in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5pm and will be aired live on NBC Radio.

Prior to the swearing in, members and supporters of the New Democratic Party will gather in Kingstown to celebrate their overwhelming victory in yesterday’s general elections.

The New Democratic Party won the elections 14 seats to one. Only former Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of the Unity Labour Party was able to hold on to his seat in yesterday’s unprecedented vote.

Prime Minister Designate, Dr. Godwin Friday says he is excited and humbled about the results, and looks forward to serving the people of

St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Friday has declared today a national holiday in celebration of the historic win for the New Democratic Party.

