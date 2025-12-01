As St. Vincent and the Grenadines pushes deeper into the digital age, the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project is urging citizens to sharpen their online awareness.

In today’s special report we hear from Project Coordinator Winston George who says the move toward modern, technology-driven public services can only succeed if Vincentians understand how to protect themselves in an increasingly connected world.

Gailorn Browne has the story.

