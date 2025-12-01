Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Lorraine Friday stepped into office for his first day on the job today.

The new Prime Minister, who was sworn in on Friday, arrived at the Financial Complex to cheers from Public Sector workers and other members of the public.

Prime Minister Friday said he is excited for the journey ahead, and looks forward to the opportunity to serve.

And, according to Dr. Friday he is committed to working tirelessly to improve the lives of all citizens.

Prime Minister Friday described public sector workers as the backbone of any administration and pledged to create an environment where they can function effectively in their role.

