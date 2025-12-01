The Director of the Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV/AIDS (PANCAP) Coordinating Unit (PCU), Dr. Wendy Emanuelson, has promised an “AIDS-free Caribbean for generations to come” even as she acknowledged that the path towards ending AIDS by 2030 “was never meant to be easy”.

In a message marking World AIDS Day, Emanuelson said that the recent financial challenges present one of the most significant tests the region has faced in decades.

She said that as the region observes World AIDS Day, it is being called to embrace the powerful theme of “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response”.

The dream of an AIDS-free Caribbean, a Caribbean where no mother passes HIV to her child, where no life is cut short by AIDS, and where stigma and discrimination are relics of the past, is a dream we will not abandon “ she added.

