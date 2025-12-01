St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community in commemorating World AIDS Day today.

According to the Ministry of Health, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has made significant progress in recent years in reducing the incidence of HIV/AIDS, with a decline in new cases and an increase in access to anti-retroviral treatment.

The day is being observed under the theme “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response“, calling for sustained political leadership, international cooperation, and human-rights-centred approaches to end AIDS by 2030.

World AIDS Day is a global observance dedicated to raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and commemorating those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Despite significant progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, the disease remains a major public health concern, with over 38 million people living with HIV worldwide.

