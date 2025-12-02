The CARICOM Election Observation Mission for the November 27th General Elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines said while there were some operational and staffing challenges, overall, the Elections were orderly, peaceful, and conducted in an atmosphere of robust civic engagement and camaraderie among the electorate.

According to a release, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) mounted a ten-member CARICOM Election Observation Mission (CEOM) to observe the General Elections in response to an invitation extended by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Mission was in keeping with the commitment of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to support Member States, on their request, by providing an independent, impartial, and honest assessment of the preparations for, and conduct of General Elections.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission comprised senior electoral and other officials from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as three members of the CARICOM Secretariat, who provided administrative and logistical support.

A summary of the observation said Polls generally opened on time at 7 a.m. and there was a sufficient supply of the required voting materials at all polling stations.

Nonetheless, in some instances, the opening was delayed by uncertainty and inexperience on the part of some polling staff during the pre-poll activities and lack of preparation of the places of poll, prior to Election Day.

Observers also noted inconsistencies in the procedures adopted by presiding officers across polling stations.

It was observed that in instances where party agents were active within the 100-yard boundary, no steps were taken to prevent these occurrences.

While police ranks were present in the immediate vicinity of the polling station, there was no visible presence outside of the polling places.

Insufficiency of voter education was highlighted by the frequency with which electors encountered issues with the voting process.

In a few instances, this resulted in a violation of the secrecy of the ballot.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission said at the closing of the polls at 5 p.m, people remaining in line were allowed to vote.

There was adherence to the specified closing procedures.

Nonetheless, as with the opening of polls, the method utilised varied by polling station and presiding officer.

The Election Observation Mission said in some instances, there was also uncertainty about the mode of transport of the completed ballot boxes to the returning officers.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission will prepare a full report for submission to the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which will include recommendations for the conduct of future elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

