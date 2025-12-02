The new government Ministers who will sit in this country’s next cabinet, will be sworn in this afternoon at 5.

The new Ministers will take the Oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy, administered by Governor General Dame Susan Dougan.

The ceremony takes place at the Arnos Vale Playing Field. Dr. Godwin Friday led the New Democratic Party to victory in the general elections held here on Thursday November 27th.

The New Democratic Party won fourteen of the fifteen seats, while the Unity Labour Party captured one.

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday was sworn in last Friday.NBC Radio will bring live coverage of the swearing in ceremony from five this afternoon.

