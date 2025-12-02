Health officials are renewing calls for young people to take charge of their sexual health, following the Observance of World Aids Day yesterday.

National Family Planning Coordinator in the Ministry of Health, Arlitha John-Douglas, says adolescents who are at or above the age of consent must prioritize protection every time they engage in sexual activity.

In a recent interview, John-Douglas stressed that the consistent use of barrier methods, such as condoms, remains the most effective way to prevent both unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

She also urged young people to practice safer relationships, advising them to maintain one faithful sexual partner as part of reducing their risk.

The Ministry of Health continues to encourage informed decision-making among youth, particularly as the country joined global efforts to raise awareness this World AIDS Day.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related