The St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Meteorological Office has reported that the 2025 hurricane season, typically associated with heavy rainfall, has been unusually dry.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Meteorological Forecaster Gregory Cato noted that the months of August and September showed rainfall patterns similar to those recorded in 2003, a year marked by severe dryness.

Cato said that despite being in the wet season, overall rainfall was significantly below historical averages.

Cato also addressed the cooler temperatures currently being experienced across the country, explaining that they are not uncommon. He said the weather is influenced by a series of fronts advancing into the region, which is typical during this period.

