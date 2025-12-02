RSVGPF investigating fatal shooting in Ottley Hall

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at about 11:45 PM last night in Ottley Hall.

Preliminary reports indicate that Neisha Fredericks, a forty-year-old Sanitation Worker of Ottley Hall, was met lying motionless in the vicinity of the Amezion Pentecostal Church.

She reportedly sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

The matter is under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) / Major Crimes Unit (MCU) at 456-1810, or Police Control at 457-1211.

