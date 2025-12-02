Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Tuesday 2nd December,2025 Z Jack December 2, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Preparations are underway for the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival which is slated for later this month. Recardo Wilson has the answers in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/NATIONAL-CHRISTMAS-AND-NINE-MORNINGS-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Prime Minister Friday says VAT-Free shopping day will be honoured later this monthNext: Vincentians encouraged to follow health guidelines during the festive season Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Vincentians encouraged to follow health guidelines during the festive season Z Jack December 2, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Prime Minister Friday says VAT-Free shopping day will be honoured later this month Z Jack December 2, 2025 Latest News News & Sports RSVGPF investigating fatal shooting in Ottley Hall Z Jack December 2, 2025
