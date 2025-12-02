Vincentians encouraged to follow health guidelines during the festive season

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to Vincentians to ensure that they look out for each other, as the Christmas season begins in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John-Trent said Christmas is the season of love and during this festive season Vincentians must maintain good camaraderie.

John-Trent said the Ministry will continue to issue the relevant health guidelines during the season to ensure that people remain in optimal health.

She appealed to the public to adhere to basic health precautionary measures this Christmas season.

