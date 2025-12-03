SVG spared from direct impacts of strong tropical weather systems during the 2025 Hurricane Season

St. Vincent and the Grenadines avoided direct hits from tropical storms this year, despite the Atlantic hurricane season producing 13 named storms and five hurricanes, four of which were classified as major, the highest number of major hurricanes since 2005.

Meteorological Forecaster of the SVG Meteorological Office, Gregory Cato, told NBC Radio on Tuesday that while the country was spared severe impacts, weather advisories were issued for tropical waves, and residents experienced additional effects from Saharan dust.

