New Cabinet of Ministers Sworn in

The ruling New Democratic Party unveiled its new cabinet members yesterday, featuring a mix of seasoned politicians and fresh faces.

The Seventeen member team was sworn in at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. The new team includes fourteen Government Ministers, two Senators and an Attorney General.

They are:

Dr. Godwin Friday – Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Legal Affairs, Justice, Economic Planning and Private Sector Development.

St Clair Leacock – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Security and Immigration.

Daniel Cummings – Minister of Health, Wellness and Energy.

Conroy Huggins – Minister of Fisheries, Marine Conservation and Climate Resilience.

Nigel Stephenson – Minister of Transport, infrastructure and physical planning.

Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs.

Kashaka Cupid – Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries.

Lavernve Velox – Minister of Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Occupational Safety and Labour.

Andrew John – Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development and Informal Settlement.

Shevern John – Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Disaster Management and National Heritage

Israel Bruce – Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation

Terrance Olliverre – Minister of Higher Education, Grenadines Affairs, Local Government, Airports and Seaports

Dr. Kishore Shallow – Minister of Tourism and Maritime Affairs

Philip Jackson – Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation and Digital Transformation

Chieftain Neptune – Senator – Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister

Lavern King – Senator – Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Louise Mitchell – Attorney General.

