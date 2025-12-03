Pastor challenges newly sworn in Cabinet of Ministers to uphold integrity

The newly elected members of cabinet of the New Democratic Party have been challenged to let integrity be their constant companion.

This, from Pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Brent St. Jean at the Swearing in ceremony yesterday at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Pastor Brent also called for a paradigm shift in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Swearing in ceremony also featured a performance from Evangelist Bridgette Blucher.

