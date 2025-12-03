The New Democratic Party is Celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary today

The New Democratic Party is celebrating its 50th anniversary today.

The party was founded on December 3, 1975. Its first leader was Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell, commonly referred to by his peers as “Son Mitchell”.

In 1979, the New Democratic Party contested the general elections and won two seats in the then 13-seat parliament.

Five years later, the NDP won with nine of the thirteen seats, making the late Sir James Mitchell the country’s second Prime Minister.

The Party is now being headed by Dr. Godwin Friday, newly elected Prime Minister in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

To celebrate the milestone, the Party will host a Service at the New Testament Church at Wilson Hill, beginning at 6pm.

This will be followed by a Reception at Democrat House from 7:30pm

