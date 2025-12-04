CED to host a series of Business Clinics next week

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) will host the first in a series of Business Clinics under its Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives (UOCCI) Project on Wednesday, 10 December, at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to a news release, the clinic targets small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs on the leeward side of St Vincent, offering guidance on business management, climate-related challenges, and direct access to CED Business Development Officers (BDOs) for oneon-one consultations. The session will also feature a presentation on “Climate Impacts on Women-Led Businesses.”

CED says the clinics are part of its effort to strengthen rural enterprises, improve its technical support services, and develop programmes tailored to the needs of the business sector.

The three-year UOCCI Project is funded by the Organization of American States (OAS) through its Development Cooperation Fund and aims to reduce climate-related vulnerabilities while creating greater economic opportunities for women and underserved communities.

CED is encouraging business operators in Barrouallie and neighbouring communities to take advantage of this opportunity.

