Insurance Manager calls for development of National Road safety strategy

General Manager of Sentry Insurance, Fidel Taylor, is calling for the development of a national road-safety strategy, arguing that data-driven incentives could help curb dangerous driving across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the recent Jaric St Vincent Ltd Road Safety Conference, Taylor proposed the introduction of insurance and economic incentives, including the use of telematics or “black box” technology to monitor driving behaviour.

He explained that motorists who opt in would have their driving habits assessed over a six-month period, and those who demonstrate safe driving could receive discounted insurance premiums.

Taylor said such measures should form part of a wider road-safety framework, aimed at reducing collisions, encouraging responsible driving and strengthening public accountability on the nation’s roads.

