Family Nurse Practitioner asks for the patience from the public as HPV DNA testing is rolled out

Family Nurse Practitioner in the Ministry of Health, Theckla Jack is urging the public to be patient as it rolls out the newly introduced HPV DNA testing, which officials say takes longer to process than traditional Pap smear screenings.

Speaking on radio recently, Jack explained that the HPV testing machine can only process a limited number of samples at a time, resulting in longer turnaround periods.

She encouraged women within the recommended age group 30-65 to get tested, noting that HPV DNA screening is a more advanced and effective tool for detecting high-risk strains of the virus that can lead to cervical cancer.

Jack said the Ministry remains committed to expanding access to early detection, but asked the public to bear with the process as the system adjusts to the new technology.

