Vincentians are being urged to take greater responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.

This call came from Inspector of the Vector Control Unit in the Ministry of Health, Dayton Anderson, who said that indiscriminate dumping of food waste is fueling the rodent problem across the country.

Speaking on radio recently, Anderson said littering, particularly food containers and scraps, continues to attract rats and increases the risks of leptospirosis and other rodent-borne diseases.

He stressed that the government is spending significant resources to control the rat population, and called on citizens to take pride in their environment and dispose of waste properly, to help protect public health.

