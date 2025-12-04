An appeal has been made for all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to come together, following the general elections held on November 27th.

Pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Brent St Jean made this appeal during Tuesday’s Swearing in ceremony of the country’s new Cabinet.

Pastor St Jean said while many people might still be hurting from the divisions caused during the election campaign, now is the time for the nation to come together.

Pastor St Jean also encouraged the new Government to work humbly for the betterment of all Vincentians and to always seek wisdom from GOD while carrying out their duties.

