Government working to address issues including crime and high cost of living in SVG

The people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are concerned about a number of issues including, crime and the high cost of living, among others and the Government will be working to address them.

Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Friday made this statement during Tuesday’s Swearing in ceremony for this country’s new Cabinet.

Prime Minister Friday said his Cabinet is committed to address the concerns which have been voiced by the public, to improve the lives of all Vincentians.

