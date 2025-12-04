PM Friday says job creation for the nation’s youths is among top priorities of the Government

Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Friday said his Government wants to ensure that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a place where every young person has a bright future.

He made this statement during Tuesday’s Swearing in ceremony for this country’s new Cabinet.

Prime Minister Friday said creating jobs for the youths is one of his Government’s top priorities and they are committed to working with everyone who wants to see this positive development for the country.

Prime Minister Friday said Healthcare and Education are also among the Government’s top priorities to ensure that every Vincentian can enjoy a quality standard of life.

