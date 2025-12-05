CARDI Day being celebrated today with event at Orange Hill Field Station
The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute is commemorating CARDI Day today under the theme Bridging the Gap between the youth and Agriculture Research.
And, to commemorate the day, an event is being held at the Orange Hill Field Station.
The local representative of CARDI Donowa Jackson says the day is dedicated to highlighting the Institute’s achievements.
And he is inviting the public to attend today’s activity.
You must be logged in to post a comment.