SVGHTA Elects new Board of Directors,Isola Giddings returned as President

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel & Tourism Association has elected a new Board of Directors to run the affairs of the association.

The Board was elected at the Associations Biennial General Meeting,

President Isola Giddings was reelected unopposed for a second consecutive term.

The Board also includes

Efe Gurol (Ada Restaurant); Miles Boyea (La Vue Boutique Hotel) Vaibhav Garg (Canouan Estate Resort & Villas; Keisha Browne (Mariners Hotel) Tamon Allen, (Sandals Resort) Philip Barnard (Barefoot Yacht Charters) Vaughn Martin (Serenity Dive) Kahlil Bacchus (Moonshine Restaurant) Nichole Gun Munro (Blue Destination Peter Van Whervin(Guardsman) and Immediate Past President Kim Halbich (Paradise Beach Hotel)

In her acceptance speech, President Giddings thanked members confidence in her for a second term.

