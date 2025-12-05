SVG Coast Guard Service celebrates 45

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

And, Commander Deon Henry reflected on the gains made at the institution over the years, noting they have faced challenges at sea, celebrated many successes, and grown stronger, through each experience.

The Coast Guard Commander said the 45th anniversary is more than just marking challenges or successes; it is a tribute to their collective perseverance, dedication, and the core values that define them as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

Henry commended the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which conceived the idea of establishing the Coast Guard Service on 2nd December 1980.

