Five Vincentians receive scholarships to pursue studies in Romania
Five Vincentians have been granted scholarships to pursue tertiary education in Romania.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sandy Peters-Phillips says this is being made possible through the strategic partnerships built between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Romania.
Meanwhile … Ambassador of Romania, Theodora Magdalena Mircea welcomed the partnership between the two countries.
