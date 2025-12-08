CED General Manager urges small and microbusiness owners to utilize Social Media to engage customers

General Manager at the Center for Enterprise Development (CED), Ronette Lewis, is urging small and microbusiness owners to use social media platforms strategically to engage with their customers.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Lewis explained that active interaction and timely responses are fundamental to building and sustaining small businesses, particularly during the Christmas shopping period.

Lewis emphasized that businesses should ensure questions and inquiries from customers are answered promptly and that high standards of customer service are maintained.

Additionally, she said the holiday season presents a prime opportunity for small enterprises to strengthen customer relationships and boost sales through meaningful online engagement.

Lewis noted that businesses, whether small or large, that consistently prioritize customer experience, tend to perform very well.

She said focusing on customer satisfaction is a proven strategy for long-term business success, highlighting the importance of combining quality products with attentive and responsive service.

