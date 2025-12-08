Agriculture Ministry marks World Soil Day with renewed call for more Sustainable land practices

The Ministry of Agriculture has marked World Soil Day with a renewed call for strengthened national commitment to sustainable land practices.

In a message shared on its official Facebook page, Executive Director of the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management, Dr. Ronen Francis, underscored the urgent importance of responsible land-use strategies.

He stated that sustainable land management is not optional, but critical for food security, the protection of water systems, and climate resilience, noting that these efforts remain closely tied to the nation’s fragile coastal and marine environments.

In a further appeal, Dr. Francis emphasized that the way soil is managed directly influences erosion, water quality, crop productivity, and the overall strength of communities.

He encouraged citizens, farmers, and stakeholders to continue prioritizing sustainable land management practices to safeguard the country’s natural resources for future generations.

