Chief Nutritionist advises parents to remove seeds of Tomatoes before serving them to children

Chief Nutritionist Nicole France of the Ministry of Health is urging parents to consider removing seeds from tomatoes before serving them to children.

She noted that not all children are affected and not every tomato poses a risk, but the practice may help reduce digestive discomfort sometimes linked to abdominal issues resembling appendicitis.

France described the advice as precautionary, encouraging parents to monitor their children’s diets and seek medical guidance if persistent stomach problems occur.

