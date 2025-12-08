Community Dietitian urges Vincentians to use first ever VAT Free Shopping to purchase healthier foods

Community Dietitian at the Ministry of Health, Melodie Hercules, is encouraging Vincentians to take full advantage of the country’s first-ever VAT-free shopping day, urging residents to prioritize their health this holiday season, by stocking up on fruits and vegetables.

Hercules advises that outside of the VAT-free day, shoppers should continue looking for discounts and promotions, to ensure they maintain a diet rich in vegetables.

She notes that many individuals with conditions such as hypertension and diabetes often end up in hospital during the Christmas period because they do not prioritize their health.

Hercules says the VAT-free shopping day can be essential to help Vincentians combine economic relief with health promotion, encouraging them to make nutritious choices while preparing for the holiday season.

